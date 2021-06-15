K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER, comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, have charted their fourth entry into the Billboard 200 with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE which makes its debut on the chart at No.5.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in March 2019 under BIGHIT Music and quickly rose to fame with their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, which made the young group the first K-pop group to chart their debut album on the Billboard 200. The band’s previous all-time high on the chart, No.25, was marked by their October 2020 EP, minisode 1: Blue Hour.
Released May 31, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s a second studio album featuring eight tracks, including title track '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori' and the band’s first English song 'Magic.'
Following the album’s release, 'Magic' became the No. 1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board (June 1). TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed two dates on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) on June 10 and June 12, and made their late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 14.
