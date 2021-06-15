Bollywood Hungama

After the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anand L Rai team up once again

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushman Khurrana and Aanand L Rai teamed up for the first time for the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise. As per reports, the director-actor duo is all set to collaborate once again. Rai had co-produced Ayushmann's last release Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and the 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

After Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anand L Rai team up once again

As per reports, the film is completely different from what the two have done in the past. The big-budget film will present Ayushmann in a never seen before avatar and will largely shot in the USA. The actor will start shooting for the film after completing the film Doctor G which goes on floors next month in Madhya Pradesh. The film is likely to go on floors in November.

Reports further state that the film will be directed by Anirudh Iyer Ganapathy, who has assisted Rai with his films Zero and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The makers have also approached a top actress to play the female lead of the film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped the shooting of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek and is awaiting the release of both films.

ALSO READ: “As actors, we are fortunate that we can raise awareness for important issues”- Ayushmann Khurrana on why he chose to bring attention to the new Pride flag

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

New notification