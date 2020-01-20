Bollywood Hungama

Twitter slams Deepika Padukone for her insensitive TikTok video

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is once again in the headlines. The actress, who received mixed reactions from netizens over her JNU visit ahead of Chhapaak release, is receiving backlash over a promotional video she filmed with TikTok influencer. In the video, she throws a challenge to recreate three of her looks, including that of Malti in Chhapaak. In the film, she plays the role of an acid attack surviour.

Twitter slams Deepika Padukone for her insensitive TikTok video

Deepika Padukone lists her three favourite looks from her films – Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. In the video, the artist creates all three looks. “I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks,” Deepika tells the makeup artist.

Someone posted the video on Twitter and the netizens slammed Deepika Padukone for calling Malti’s acid attacked face as one of her favourite makeup looks.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak has been co-produced by Deepika Padukone which released on January 10, 2020. The film was based on the real life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone turns down Pradeep Sarkar’s biopic on Bengali courtesan as it’s too serious!

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection , Chhapaak Movie Review

