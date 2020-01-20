Deepika Padukone, who has been a leading personality for global cinema and the cause of mental health, will receive the World Economic Forum’s prestigious 26th Annual Crystal Award for her extraordinary contribution towards the cause of mental health.

Deepika Padukone jets off to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum 2020 being held in Davos where she will be honored with the prestigious Crystal awards in the presence of some of the leading personalities from across the world from all walks of life. Deepika Padukone is an internationally acclaimed actor, fashion icon and mental health ambassador from India. The actress will be representing India and would be taking to the podium along with the President of the United States, Donald Trump and many other world-class speakers.

To announce the same, WEF took to the forum and announced earlier that they are delighted to celebrate the leadership of artist Theaster Gates for his leadership in creating sustainable communities, Jin Xing for her leadership in shaping inclusive cultural norms, Deepika Padukone, for her leadership in raising mental health awareness and Lynette Wallworth, for her leadership in creating inclusive narratives.

Deepika has been always vocal about mental health and to further spread awareness about the cause, the actress has been taking various steps to reach out to the maximum people. She also started the “Live Love Laugh” foundation.

On the work front, she recently starred in and co-produced Chhapaak which is a story about acid attack survivour. The actress will be next seen in ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, soon will start shooting for Shakun Batra’s directorial.

ALSO READ: Twitter slams Deepika Padukone for her insensitive TikTok video