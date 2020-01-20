Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.01.2020 | 10:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana to feature in recreation of Anil Kapoor – Amrita Singh’s ‘Yaar Bina Chain’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After three successful films in a year, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to kickstart 2020 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will essay the role of a gay man with Jitendra Kumar as his love interest. It’s already been revealed that Honey Singh’s ‘Gabru’ will be recreated in the film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana to feature in recreation of Anil Kapoor - Amrita Singh's 'Yaar Bina Chain'

Now, an 80s classic is making its way to the film. Ayushman Khurrana will feature in the recreation of Anil Kapoor – Amrita Singh’s ‘Yaar Bina Chain’ which was originally composed by Bappi Lahiri. It will have Ayushmann and Jitendra grooving to the beats. Director Hitesh Kewalya said that the song is quintessential 80s number and fits perfectly with their film’s vibe. The song has been co-created by Tanishq Bagchi and Vayu. The director said that Ayushmann loved the version as it captures the essence of the story. Bappi Lahiri’s voice has been retained. The song, choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, will be shot next month.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy among others. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ: With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana aims to raise awareness around homosexuality

More Pages: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on playing gay…

Bhumi Pednekar is all set for a special…

SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana signs Anubhav…

The Body actress Vedhika Kumar would like to…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan: Jitendra Kumar…

Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite with Shubh…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification