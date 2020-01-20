After three successful films in a year, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to kickstart 2020 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will essay the role of a gay man with Jitendra Kumar as his love interest. It’s already been revealed that Honey Singh’s ‘Gabru’ will be recreated in the film.

Now, an 80s classic is making its way to the film. Ayushman Khurrana will feature in the recreation of Anil Kapoor – Amrita Singh’s ‘Yaar Bina Chain’ which was originally composed by Bappi Lahiri. It will have Ayushmann and Jitendra grooving to the beats. Director Hitesh Kewalya said that the song is quintessential 80s number and fits perfectly with their film’s vibe. The song has been co-created by Tanishq Bagchi and Vayu. The director said that Ayushmann loved the version as it captures the essence of the story. Bappi Lahiri’s voice has been retained. The song, choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, will be shot next month.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy among others. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

