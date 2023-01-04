On December 24, the Indian television industry woke up to the shocking news of Tunisha Sharma committing suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Followed by the incident, her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 for allegedly abetting the suicide of the 20-year-old actress. While this has left the whole TV industry mind-boggled, actor Shaan Shashank Mishra has come out in support of Sheezan and said that he should be given a chance to speak.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: After his family, friend Shaan Shashank Mishra comes in support of Sheezan Khan

Expressing his opinion, Shaan Shashank Mishra said, “The day we got the news about Tunisha Sharma, I was really shocked. I was in Andheri at that time and I went to the hospital in Vasai where she was brought in. I just wanted to quickly reach there for Sheezan, and when I saw him he was still in his costume from the show. The moment I hugged him, he broke down. He was in such a bad condition that he couldn't speak anything. And in that situation, the police were asking him questions. It was just his mom and me along with his lawyers.”

He continued, “I don’t understand why Tunisha took that step. But I would like to say that there are always two sides to every story. Everyone has heard Tunisha's side of the story that her mother has told or her friends are talking about. But what about Sheezan? He should also get a chance to speak his side of the story. Because when I asked him, he told me, ‘Bhai aaj koi bhi ladaai nahi hui. Koi aisi baat nahi thi.’ If people are saying that they had an affair, then what’s wrong with having an affair? They were working together, and spending more than 12 to 13 hours a day, so it was very natural. But if they are saying they broke up, breakups happen and people move on with their life. I think if you had a breakup, you should be sensible enough to move on in your life.”

Shaan also went on to question Tunisha’s family if they were not able to see the pain she was in. “She was going back home after pack up. Was her family not able to see what was happening with her? If your family is not able to see that, it means you were not that close to your family. Was your mother and other family members not looking after you? So it is a big thing. This means your equation with your family was not close and then you start looking for that in your friends. So did you not share it with your friends? And if you did, then why were your friends not able to help?” he asked.

Shaan Shashank Mishra concluded on that note adding, “There are a lot of things on my mind and I'm sure that a lot of people have the same questions. A lot of them are saying that they made stories, clicked pictures of each other that day, and even had lunch together, so what triggered her no one knows. She has left us behind with a lot of unanswered questions. Whatever happened shouldn't have happened because no one can fill their place. But I think family, and friends should help in such cases. They should talk to them and must understand their pain.”

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma Death Row: Actress Falaq Naaz reveals that she was aware of the relationship between the actress and her brother Sheezan Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.