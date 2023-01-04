comscore

Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals that he once purchased a car number plate worth Rs. 28 lakhs; says he lost interest in cars after he fell sick

Bollywood News

In a recent interview, rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recalled the time he splurged on lavish cars and how he was obsessed with them.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who recently returned to music scenes, discussed about his expensive ways when he gained fame after entering Bollywood. During an interview, the rapper-singer spoke about his love for automobiles and recalled the time he splurged on luxury cars because of his sheer obsession with them. However, in the same breath, the musician also went on to add that he lost his interest in them after he fell ill.

In an interview with Mashable India, Yo Yo Honey Singh was quoted saying, “R8 thi mere paas. Uska number maine Maharashtra se khareeda tha kyunki number bhi R8 tha. Rs. 28 lakh ka sirf number khareeda tha. (I had an R8 with me. I bought its number plate from Maharashtra because the number I needed was R8. But, I paid about Rs. 28 lakh just for the number).”

However, he added that he sold off his cars because he couldn’t drive after he fell ill. He continued, “Sab bech di. Bimar ho gaya tha toh sab bech di. Chala nahi sakta tha gaadi. Uske baad se gaadi chalane ka khatam hi ho gaya. Ab main chalata hi nahi gaadi. (I sold all of them. I fell sick so I sold off all my cars. I can’t drive them anymore. All my love for driving ended just like that. Now I don’t drive anymore).”

For the unversed, Yo Yo Honey Singh earlier mentioned that he suffered from bipolar disorder. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the singer had also revealed that he would often fall ill on the sets of his music reality show RAW star and how his condition worsened over months, which forced him to take a break from the entertainment industry for almost five years. “When I started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years,” he was quoted saying.

Also Read: Photos: Yo Yo Honey Singh snapped promoting his new song ‘Gatividhi’

