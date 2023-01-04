comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar to pay tribute to Yash Chopra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha

The romantic song that Karan Johar is all set to shoot with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in February for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will be one of the most special songs that Karan has ever shot.

Karan will shoot the song as a tribute to his guru and mentor Yash Chopra. Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in Chandni are the reference points for the romantic number.

Karan has always been a diehard Yash Chopra fanatic. He has followed Yash Chopra’s style of filmmaking. The title Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for Karan’s film was inspired by Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie. It has always been a burning ambition for Karan to shoot his romantic songs the way Yash Chopra did.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

