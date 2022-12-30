Readers would recall that the custody of Sheezan Khan has been extended further owing to his alleged involvement in the suicide of co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. Followed by a video shared by the mother of the deceased, wherein she accused Khan of cheating on her daughter, now the family of Khan has yet again come in support of their son. Sister of Sheezan Khan and popular actress Falaq Naaz opened about the death of Tunisha Sharma and was allegedly quite close to her. Furthermore, reports also state that she was aware of the relationship that Sharma had with her brother.

Tunisha Sharma Death Row: Actress Falaq Naaz reveals that she was aware of the relationship between the actress and her brother Sheezan Khan

Falaq Naaz was also spotted at the funeral of Tunisha Sharma wherein she was seen thoroughly upset by the actress’ demise and she had also avoided the media as she didn’t seem to be in the state of mind to deal with the questions. Now, the actress has opened up about the demise as well as the arrest of her brother Sheezan Khan to Mirror Now, wherein she was quoted saying, “The inquiry is underway. All I want to say is that everyone is working. Both Sheezan and I are cooperating. The truth will come out, I assure you. No one will be treated unfairly. I completely trust the law. I also loved Tunisha a lot." She also added to her statement saying, “It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another was arrested.”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her makeup van on the sets of her show Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul. The actress had met Sheezan Khan on this show, since the latter was playing the male lead opposite her. However, reports suggest that the actress and actor had broken up before the actress committed suicide but it was being said that the two of them had spoken to each other, fifteen minutes before her death.

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma Death: Arrested Sheezan Khan allegedly deleted WhatsApp chats another ex-girlfriend

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.