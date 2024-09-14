The sequel is expected to dive deeper into the fantasy folklore and promises to be an even more gripping narrative that builds on the dark, mythical universe of Tumbbad.

As Tumbbad makes a return to theatres six years after its original release, the horror drama, produced by Sohum Shah Films is all set to continue as a franchise. The leading man of the film as well as the producer, Sohum Shah has raised anticipation levels with his latest official announcement of a sequel - Tumbbad 2. The actor took to social media to share this good news along with a video.

Tumbbad 2 in the making! After the re-release of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah shares an announcement video of the sequel

The re-release of Tumbbad has not only revived the magic of this fantasy folklore classic but audiences nationwide have also embraced the film with great enthusiasm. Now with the announcement of a sequel, it definitely has added to the excitement. On Saturday, September 14, Sohum Shah took to Instagram to share a video featuring a scene where a man warns about another disaster that is about to strike. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega (Time never stops. History repeats itself… The door will open once again).” As the teaser closes, the words “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega (Disaster will strike… it will strike once again)” echo, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming sequel.

Speaking about the sequel, Sohum Shah expressed his excitement and said, “Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

Fans can expect Tumbbad 2 to dive deeper into the fantasy folklore as makers promise an even more gripping narrative that builds on the dark, mythical universe of Tumbbad. Further details are currently kept under wraps.

