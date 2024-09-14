Prepare for a groundbreaking collaboration as Alan Walker, the Norwegian electronic music artist, teams up with Pritam, the renowned Indian music director, for the first time. Their new pop ballad, "Children Of The Sun," marks a significant moment in cross-cultural musical projects. Vishal Mishra joins them with his soulful vocals.

Alan Walker and Pritam unite for music collaboration ‘Children Of The Sun’

Releasing on September 26 via Warner Music India, the track "Children Of The Sun" reflects a blend of Eastern and Western influences. The collaboration began in 2019 when Alan Walker and Pritam met during Walker's Mumbai tour. Over five years, their shared interest in genre-blending music led to the creation of this new track, inspired by Walker's travels to India.

Elaborating on the key takeaway from the track Alan Walker expressed, “I first met Pritam in 2019, and ever since, we've kept in touch and worked on releasing a track together. I’m really pleased with how it turned out – both the message and how it brings together different sounds and languages. The song carries a hopeful message, showing the creativity and strength of today’s youth, blending cultures and sounds that reflect the world they’ll shape. I’m full of admiration for Pritam, his incredible musical ear, and the way he works. Now I'm excited to show this to the world!”

The track features an 80s synthwave vibe, blending Walker's electronic beats with Pritam’s composition and Vishal Mishra’s vocals. Its lyrics, inspired by the sun’s symbolism, reflect themes of human connection. The song includes a children's choir and aims to convey messages of hope, resilience, unity, motivation, and happiness.

Reflecting further on the collaboration, Pritam said, “Music has the power to heal, inspire, and unite. I hope that "Children Of The Sun" will touch the hearts of listeners around the world and bring a message of hope and unity. I am extremely elated to work with Alan Walker on such a meaningful project. His innovative approach to making music and keen understanding of the audience’s musical taste has made this project even more special.”

To complement the audio release, Walker will embark on his 10-city Walkerworld Tour by Sunburn, starting in Kolkata on September 27. The tour will cover Shillong, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, and conclude in Hyderabad on October 20. This is one of Walker's largest tours in India, with an expected attendance of over 100,000 fans, and will feature the live debut of his new track, "Children Of The Sun".

