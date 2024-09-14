As Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 25 years, the actress decided to take a step ahead in this milestone year by turning producer for her recently released film The Buckingham Murders. Meanwhile, the actress received a special gift from the industry, celebrating her works towards Indian Cinema as a festival will be introduced in honour of her. It seems that a Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival being planned which will be a one-of-a-kind film festival featuring her films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival to be announced as a grand tribute as the actress completes 25 years

The festival will mark the first for an female lead actress in India. Kareena will be the only actress to have a film festival. Apart from her, other legendary Indian actors who enjoy this honour are Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, who have had a film festival around them. This multi-city film festival will showcase her versatile cinematic journey on the big screen. This is also expected to give her fans a chance to relieve the experience of watching some of her most iconic and outstanding work on the big screen once again.

For the unversed, Kareena has had several blockbusters to her name in her two and half decade long career and some of the award winning pieces include her debut film Refugee, the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the blockbusters Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Veere De Wedding, among others. The actress’ work in films like Chameli, Dev, Omkara, and Heroine were also highly appreciated.

The festival coincides with the release of her maiden production and work of passion, The Buckingham Murders, an edge of the seat thriller that delves into themes of grief and the human desire for closure. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced under Ektaa R Kapoor’s banner Balaji Motion Pictures. After premiering at several film festivals, the film released in cinemas on September 13.

