Last Updated 16.07.2022 | 5:42 PM IST

“It is true we are delayed. I still have a song to shoot”, Karan Johar confirms delay in release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However she would soon take a maternity break. And the one project that would take the hit her temporary quit is Karan’s film.

Apparently Karan has decided to postpone the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to accommodate Alia’s maternity leave. The film is no longer being released on February 10, 2022. Although Alia has completed most of her shooting there is still some small portions of shooting still to be done. Karan will complete Alia’s shooting after her maternity leave.

Karan confirms, “Yes, it is true we are delayed. I still have a song to shoot.We were meant to shoot it this month. But there were location issues in Europe. Now Alia won’t be able to shoot until February 2022. We will shoot the song after her delivery now.”

Karan also said that he cannot scrap the song as it is an integral part of the screenplay.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to NOT release on February 10, 2023; release rescheduled due to Alia’s pregnancy

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

