comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.07.2022 | 2:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to NOT release on February 10, 2023; release rescheduled due to Alia’s pregnancy

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier this year in April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at an intimate private ceremony. Now a few months later the couple announced that they are pregnant, and were overjoyed. While the entire industry, media, and audience are thrilled with the news, it seems like Alia’s pregnancy has affected the release of her next film. In fact, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that due to Alia’s pregnancy the Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will not release on February 10, 2023, as announced previously.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to NOT release on February 10, 2023; release rescheduled due to Alia’s pregnancy

Confirming the same, a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Alia is still to shoot a few portions for the film. However, with her pregnancy, she and the makers as well have decided to put the shoot on hold, till she delivers. Post-delivery, once Alia is comfortable resuming work, only then will the remaining portions of the film be shot. Given this new development, it is obvious that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will not make its announced release date of February 10, 2023.”

Though currently no official announcement on this development has been made, our source further informs us that no new date has been locked. “As of now, there is no new release date that has been locked. It is only after the delivery and once Alia commences shooting that can this be determined. Till then the makers of the film will have to delay their project.”

As for the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Karan Johar and will mark his return to direction after the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the film was slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt radiates post-pregnancy announcement as she reunites with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani duo Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor reveals he discussed his…

Rhea Chakraborty says 'rise above the noise,…

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya…

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri…

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second…

Squid Game breakout star Anupam Tripathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification