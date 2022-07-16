Earlier this year in April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at an intimate private ceremony. Now a few months later the couple announced that they are pregnant, and were overjoyed. While the entire industry, media, and audience are thrilled with the news, it seems like Alia’s pregnancy has affected the release of her next film. In fact, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that due to Alia’s pregnancy the Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will not release on February 10, 2023, as announced previously.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to NOT release on February 10, 2023; release rescheduled due to Alia’s pregnancy

Confirming the same, a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Alia is still to shoot a few portions for the film. However, with her pregnancy, she and the makers as well have decided to put the shoot on hold, till she delivers. Post-delivery, once Alia is comfortable resuming work, only then will the remaining portions of the film be shot. Given this new development, it is obvious that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will not make its announced release date of February 10, 2023.”

Though currently no official announcement on this development has been made, our source further informs us that no new date has been locked. “As of now, there is no new release date that has been locked. It is only after the delivery and once Alia commences shooting that can this be determined. Till then the makers of the film will have to delay their project.”

As for the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Karan Johar and will mark his return to direction after the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the film was slated to release on February 10, 2023.

