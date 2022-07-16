Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in seventh heaven as they are gearing up to welcome their first child. While they can’t stop sharing their excitement about the arrival of their baby, their parents too have been expressing their happiness in different ways. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, who are excited to enter this new phase, have never spoken about it to the media. While mother Soni often gives a shout out to her daughter’s lovey-dovey posts with hubby Ranbir on social media, father Mahesh has decided to speak to the media for the first time.

Mahesh Bhatt speaks about being a grandfather; says it will be a difficult role to play

In the show called Saas Bahu aur Betiyaan that airs on Aaj Tak, the filmmaker spoke about his daughter’s pregnancy. Speaking about this new phase, he said, “It will be one role that will be difficult to play as I am still in the role of a father. Knowing the philosophical man that Mahesh Bhatt is, he continued, “I was still trying to come to terms with the immense talent my daughter possesses, and when I got to know she was going to become a mother, I was left so awestruck. It’s like watching up the sky as we wonder about the secrets hidden in nature.” Furthermore, he went on to conclude by adding that he is still trying to grasp the pregnancy and the news about him becoming a grandfather.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor, who too is excited to be a grandmother, had expressed her feelings and excitement while shooting for her ongoing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors in which she is the judge along with Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, announced the arrival of their first child on June 27. Interestingly, Alia was then, in the UK, shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. Ranbir, who is currently busy with the promotions of his forthcoming film Shamshera, will soon also kick off the promotions of his next, Brahmastra which is his first film with wife Alia.

