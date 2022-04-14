Each day there are a number of events, screens, and celebrity spottings across the city. If that wasn’t enough, most of the celebrities are also rather active on social networking sites, sharing updates and images from their shoots, parties, events, or launches. Well, with so much happening it is rather difficult to keep track of the trending topics and images, keeping this in mind Bollywood Hungama brings to you some of the top trending pics from Bollywood. Ranging from, Karisma Kapoor sharing first images from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and other arriving at the venue, to the groom's mother flaunting her mehandi, to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar turning baaraatis.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar turn baaraatis in gorgeous ensembles

After several years of being in a private relationship, power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in presence of family and few friends. The festivities began on April 13 with the Ganesha puja followed by mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. The guests started arriving for the wedding ceremony on Thursday afternoon. More than 50 guests were in attendance for the nuptials. Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had arrived in the afternoon itself. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is close to both Ranbir and Alia, was also in attendance. See more Pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan look adorable as they arrive for mamu's marriage ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor writes Rishi Kapoor's name in her mehendi; shares photo of dance squad with Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt arrive at the wedding venue

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share first picture from mehendi ceremony

