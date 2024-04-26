This year's event will convene over 600 guests to recognize the 2024 A100, a list comprising the 100 most impactful API change makers across culture and society over the past.

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is set to be honoured at the upcoming Third Annual Gold Gala, taking place on May 11 at the Music Centre in downtown Los Angeles. The prestigious Gold Gala, hosted by Gold House, celebrates the achievements of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) trailblazers. This year's event will convene over 600 guests to recognize the 2024 A100, a list comprising the 100 most impactful API change makers across culture and society over the past year.

Karan Johar to be honoured alongside HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk, Lucy Liu, Steven Yeun, Cynthia Erivo at Gold House Gala on May 11 in LA

Johar's recognition extends beyond his contributions for the year. He will be receiving the Gold Legend Honor, a special award acknowledging his lifetime achievements. Joining him as fellow Gold Legend honorees are actress Lucy Liu, Bang Si Hyuk (founder and chairman of HYBE, the entertainment powerhouse behind BTS), and others.

This recognition of Johar is a testament to his immense influence on Indian cinema and global pop culture. Over his illustrious career spanning decades, Johar has established himself as a multi-faceted talent. He is a prolific director, having helmed some of Bollywood's biggest commercial successes and critically acclaimed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and most recent one, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. As a screenwriter and producer, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the narratives of modern Indian cinema. Beyond directing, Johar is a renowned talk show host with his show Koffee with Karan becoming a pop-culture phenomenon in India.

According to Variety, Lucy Liu, Padma Lakshmi, Dev Patel, Valkyrae, Maui First Responders, Hoa Xuande, Cynthia Erivo, Steven Yeun, and more will be honoured at the Gala. Following the Gold Gala, the energy will continue into the inaugural Gold House x Billboard Founders Party. A100 honoree Steve Aoki will headline the event as DJ, while the newly crowned winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, Nymphia Wind, will take the stage for a performance.

