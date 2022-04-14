Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So from, Yash starrer KGF - Chapter 2 featuring the widest release, to revealing where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt first met, to KGF 2 revealing Chapter 3, to a change in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding reception venue, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Trending Bollywood News: From Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 featuring the widest release, to revealing where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt first met, to KGF 2 revealing Chapter 3, to a change in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding reception venue, here are today’s top trending entertainment news

Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 to release across over 10000 screens worldwide

The much talked about and keenly anticipated release KGF – Chapter 2 hits screens today. Starring Yash, the second installment in the KGF franchise has been all the rage in the run-up to its release. In fact, the advance bookings of the film have recorded unheard of numbers with shows reflecting over 50% occupancy. Now we hear that KGF – Chapter 2 will see one of the widest releases worldwide. Continue Reading.

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding: Here is where the couple met for the first time?

Ranbir Kapoor has been in love any number of times. The high-profile girlfriends that we know of are only the tip of the iceberg. There were many others, some of whom, including a high-profile socialite, were intense while they lasted. But Alia Bhatt was special from the beginning. She is the first woman in Ranbir’s life whom he was actually committed to marry from the start. Read details Here.

EXCLUSIVE: Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 reveals hint of follow up Chapter 3 in post-credit scene

The Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 hit screens today. One of the most talked-about and hyped films of recent times, the venture is expected to open on a high note. In fact, going by the advance booking, KGF 2 could well see its Day 1 collections crossing Rs. 40 cr. As the film hits screens, we hear that the makers of KGF – Chapter 2 have included an easter egg of sorts in the film. In fact, the makers of KGF 2 have given a hint about the next film in the series KGF – Chapter 3. Continue for more Details.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Reception venue shifted from Taj to couple’s residence; final guest list to be re-worked

All preparations for the Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor wedding this evening April 14, are on at Vastu, the high-rise apartment block a stone’s throw away from KrishnaRaj, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh’s bungalow in Juhu where Ranbir Kapoor stayed with his parents until he moved out last year after buying an apartment in Vastu. Read on for More.

KGF 2 Day 1 occupancy: Film opens on a thunderous note with 80% occupancy; shatters all records

The year 2022 seems to have started on a good note, with films raking in big bucks at the box office. After the Covid-19 induced dry run at the box office, one release after the other has been setting the cash registers jingling. Starting with Gangubai Kathiawadi, to The Kashmir Files to RRR new releases have been raking in the moolah. Now the latest release to hit screens is the Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2. But will the film which comes with immense anticipation, expectations and hype gain acceptance among the audience is the question of the hour. Read More.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.