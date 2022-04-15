Veteran singer Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle has reportedly been hospitalised. He reportedly fell down a few of days ago in Dubai due to dizziness.

Asha Bhosle’s son Anand admitted to ICU in Dubai

According to the reports, Anand Bhosle fell on the ground suffered a few injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was admitted to the ICU eventually being shifted to another room. Asha was in Dubai when this happened.

The reports reveal that the incident has deeply shaken the Mangeshkars and Bhosles. The families have been contacting to Dubai almost daily. Asha Bhosle has taken the decision to stay back in Dubai and has been frequently visiting the hospital to meet her son.

