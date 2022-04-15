comscore

Last Updated 15.04.2022 | 12:46 PM IST

Asha Bhosle’s son Anand admitted to ICU in Dubai

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle has reportedly been hospitalised.  He reportedly fell down a few of days ago in Dubai due to dizziness.

According to the reports, Anand Bhosle fell on the ground suffered a few injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was admitted to the ICU eventually being shifted to another room. Asha was in Dubai when this happened.

The reports reveal that the incident has deeply shaken the Mangeshkars and Bhosles. The families have been contacting to Dubai almost daily. Asha Bhosle has taken the decision to stay back in Dubai and has been frequently visiting the hospital to meet her son.

