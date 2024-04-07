The biographical drama is based on the real-life story of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Rajkummar Rao has been collecting praises from all fronts for the first look of his upcoming film Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The biographical drama is based on the real-life story of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth to unveil on April 9

After the first look on 5th April, the makers are going to release the film's trailer on 9th April. While it is exciting to get a deeper peek into Srikanth's world fans are already eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

More Pages: Srikanth Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.