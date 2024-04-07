comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.04.2024 | 11:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth to unveil on April 9

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth to unveil on April 9

en Bollywood News Trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth to unveil on April 9

The biographical drama is based on the real-life story of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajkummar Rao has been collecting praises from all fronts for the first look of his upcoming film Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The biographical drama is based on the real-life story of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth to unveil on April 9

Trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth to unveil on April 9

After the first look on 5th April, the makers are going to release the film's trailer on 9th April. While it is exciting to get a deeper peek into Srikanth's world fans are already eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

ALSO READ: Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar Rao looks determined and happy!

More Pages: Srikanth Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shilpa Shinde SLAMS CINTAA after Yeh Rishta…

Aparshakti Khurana starrer Berlin premieres…

It's a wrap! Vicky Kaushal concludes Wai…

Gurinder Chadha CLARIFIES Alia Bhatt’s…

Ed Sheeran confesses watching Shah Rukh Khan…

Vikrant Massey to play a blind musician in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification