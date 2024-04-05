comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.04.2024 | 2:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar Rao looks determined and happy!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar Rao looks determined and happy!

en Bollywood News Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar Rao looks determined and happy!

Rajkummar Rao is a picture of grit determination in the first look of T-Series & Chalk N Cheese Films’ Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films unveil the first look of Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, an extraordinary journey of determination, resilience, and triumph starring Rajkummar Rao. The first look is a captivating glimpse of Rajkummar's remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his path to success despite facing visual impairment.

Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar Rao looks determined and happy!

Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar Rao looks determined and happy!

In a powerful moment captured in the first look motion poster of the film, Rajkummar as Srikanth can be seen crossing the finish line of a race, as a testament to his unwavering courage and perseverance. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the music of the evergreen song 'Papa Kehte Hain.'

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presentsa T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on May 10, 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Also Read: Sri gets retitled as Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne; Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F starrer to release on May 10

More Pages: Srikanth Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

KILL: Action-packed teaser unveils debutant…

Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar gets…

Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and…

Armaan Malik makes radio debut with Apple…

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 follows predecessor's…

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan join forces…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification