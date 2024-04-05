Rajkummar Rao is a picture of grit determination in the first look of T-Series & Chalk N Cheese Films’ Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne!

T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films unveil the first look of Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, an extraordinary journey of determination, resilience, and triumph starring Rajkummar Rao. The first look is a captivating glimpse of Rajkummar's remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his path to success despite facing visual impairment.

Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar Rao looks determined and happy!

In a powerful moment captured in the first look motion poster of the film, Rajkummar as Srikanth can be seen crossing the finish line of a race, as a testament to his unwavering courage and perseverance. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the music of the evergreen song 'Papa Kehte Hain.'

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presentsa T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on May 10, 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

