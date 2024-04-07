The buzz around filmmaker Nag Ashwin's much-anticipated sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD continues to soar as the film's release draws near. Featuring a stellar cast including industry legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas alongside leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, the movie promises an epic journey through time and space. Adding to the excitement, a new development has emerged, further fuelling anticipation for the film. An animated prelude to Kalki 2898 AD is set to debut on OTT platforms, offering audiences a sneak peek into Nag Ashwin's futuristic world.

Kalki 2898 AD to get animated prelude on OTT; Prabhas dubs for it: Report

What's more, Prabhas has provided his voice for the entire animated segment, lending his charisma to this unique endeavour. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the decision to premiere the animated prelude digitally before the film's theatrical release marks a significant move. “The prelude to Kalki will basically give the audience a glimpse into the world of this Nag Ashwin directorial. It’s a one-of-its-kind extended video in the animated format, wherein Prabhas himself has dubbed for his character,” a source close to the development revealed, adding that it will begin with the animation and end with the introduction to the main characters.

“The digital player has paid a bomb to acquire the animated film and this will be a global premiere, leading to the starting point of Kalki on the big screen. This is the first time that an Indian Film will have a prelude, and the makers are sticking to their vision of making and marketing a film at global levels. The output of animation is also at par with the best in the world. The exact timelines for the release of Kalki Animated Prelude have been kept under wraps for now, but the makers are set to create history by one of its kind campaigns” the source added.

Kalki 2898 AD has already made waves on the global stage after its debut at San Diego Comic-Con. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film promises to be a multilingual entertainer, blending mythology with cutting-edge sci-fi elements.

