Actress Shilpa Shinde, known for her roles in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! and Bigg Boss 11, recently criticised the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) for its perceived lack of support for television actors. Shilpa’s comments come after the termination of actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the popular television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shilpa Shinde SLAMS CINTAA after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers terminate two actors overnight: “Maafiagiri chal rahi hain”

Reports suggest the actors were removed due to unprofessional behaviour. Shilpa expressed her disapproval of the decision, calling it "unfair" and "nonsense." Shilpa asserted, “You become a CINTAA member so that you can control others. Artists association only bans other artists. Have you ever heard of a producer getting banned?”

The actress highlighted the apparent disparity where artists facing trouble continue working, while those adhering to professionalism are potentially misunderstood. She referenced her own experience with CINTAA, suggesting they did not support her when faced with industry challenges.

"In my case, I didn't do anything wrong. I had to tell my point of view to everyone when CINTAA went against me," she said. She further expressed a sense of disillusionment within the industry: "Maafiagiri chal rahi hain [Favouritism is happening]. Artist ke favour mein koi bhi iss industry mein nahi hai [There's no one in this industry who works in favour of the artist]."

The 46-year-old actress also commented on the recent addition of a "no-affair clause" in the contracts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors. "Pehle kabhi set par actors ke affair nahi huye hai kya [Haven't actors had affairs on set before]?" she questioned. She suggested that producers sometimes benefit from on-set relationships due to the increased publicity they generate. "Uss basis pe unko nikalna unfair hai [It's unfair to remove them on that basis]," she concluded.

