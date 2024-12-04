Malayalam cinema sensation Fahadh Faasil is all set to embark on his Bollywood journey. As per reports, the critically acclaimed actor has been roped in by celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his next project. Adding to the excitement, Fahadh will share screen space with Qala star Triptii Dimri.

Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Triptii Dimri in Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial: Report

A Dream Collaboration

A report by PeepingMoon reveals that this collaboration has been in the works for months. The report quoted a source saying, “Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with this film, and he’s extremely excited to begin his journey in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali, one of his favourite Bollywood directors. Triptii Dimri’s pairing with him adds a fresh and unique dynamic to the film.”

Imtiaz Ali is reportedly finalizing the script. Production for the yet-untitled film is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025. The movie will be produced under Imtiaz’s banner, Window Seat Films, marking Fahadh’s first project in Bollywood and his maiden collaboration with the filmmaker.

Fahadh Faasil’s Journey So Far

Before stepping into Bollywood, Fahadh Faasil is set to shine in Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring opposite Allu Arjun. At a pre-release event in Kochi, Allu Arjun heaped praise on Fahadh, saying, “FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world.”

Triptii Dimri’s Rising Stardom

Triptii Dimri, who delivered memorable performances in Laila Majnu and Qala, was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Her collaboration with Imtiaz Ali marks her second association with the filmmaker after Laila Majnu. Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali’s last directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was a biographical drama that received critical acclaim. His latest venture, with Fahadh and Triptii in the lead, promises to be another groundbreaking love story.

Also Read: Allu Arjun opens up about missing Fahadh Faasil during Pushpa 2: The Rule promotions in Kerala; audiences cheer for the superstar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.