Last Updated 24.10.2019 | 9:35 AM IST

Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
Toofan: Farhan Akhtar kickstarts shooting in Dongri

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar finally kick-started the shoot of their next movie Toofan in September end. The duo is reuniting after their last hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan has been training for months for the role to get into the skin of the character of a boxer.

After breath-taking first look of Farhan Akhtar from his upcoming movie Toofan, the actor has started shooting in Dongri & the localites of Dongri has welcomed Farhan Akhtar with wide arms open.  Recently, Farhan suffered from hairline fracture while shooting for Toofan. But, he has recovered and commenced the second schedule.

While essaying this role, Farhan has been giving consistent updates of his hardcore training and commendable punches to his fans and followers which has got everyone excited!

An Excel Entertainment Production in Association with ROMP Pictures, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra- Toofan is slated to release on 2nd October 2020.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar suffers from hairline fracture during Toofan shooting

