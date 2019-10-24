Bollywood Hungama

DRIVE: Vikramjeet Virk says it’s a privilege to debut in a Karan Johar film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vikramjeet Virk has carved a niche for himself in the Southern film industry and will now make his big film debut with a Netflix Original film, Drive. Starring as parallel lead with the talented Sushant Singh Rajput under a prestigious banner like Dharma Productions, Vikramjeet can’t stop pinching himself. Karan Johar is known to have an eye for talent and with him guiding Virk through this film, Vikramjeet’s boundaries have expanded and he has had the opportunity to push himself for every shot. Drive also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, and Sapna Pabbi.

DRIVE Vikramjeet Virk says it’s a privilege to debut in a Karan Johar film

“It is an absolute privilege to debut in a Karan Johar film. His direction and guidance cannot be compared and I feel extremely fortunate to have gotten this opportunity. He has given me a new perspective on acting and helped me challenge myself. Drive is a compelling story that has everything from action to emotions and with a cast like this one, we are sure it will break all boundaries in the digital film world. Netflix and Dharma together, can I get any luckier?” says Vikramjeet Virk.

Digital giant Netflix will launch its first original film with Dharma Productions with Drive. An action-thriller directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will include chartbuster music tracks and a large dose of drama and entertainment. For all, you masala film connoisseurs out there, check out KJo’s Drive for a powerful performance by Vikramjeet Virk.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez challenge speed in their upcoming action thriller Drive

More Pages: Drive Box Office Collection

