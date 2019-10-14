Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar finally kick-started the shoot of their next movie Toofan in September end. The duo is reuniting after their last hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan has been training for months for the role to get into the skin of the character of a boxer. But, his journey has hit a road bump.

Farhan Akhtar has suffered from hairline fracture while shooting for Toofan. He shared an X-ray on Instagram and wrote, “When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul ????????)found among the carpal bones of the hand. #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside.”

Toofan is set to release on October 2, 2020.

