Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2019 | 11:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Farhan Akhtar suffers from hairline fracture during Toofan shooting

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar finally kick-started the shoot of their next movie Toofan in September end. The duo is reuniting after their last hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan has been training for months for the role to get into the skin of the character of a boxer. But, his journey has hit a road bump.

Farhan Akhtar suffers from hairline fracture during Toofan shooting

Farhan Akhtar has suffered from hairline fracture while shooting for Toofan. He shared an X-ray on Instagram and wrote, “When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul ????????)found among the carpal bones of the hand. #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside.”

Toofan is set to release on October 2, 2020.

ALSO READ: TOOFAN FIRST LOOK: Farhan Akhtar transforms into a boxer; film to release on October 2, 2020

More Pages: Toofan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office - The Sky Is Pink gets critical…

The Sky Is Pink Box Office Collections -…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has held on to THIS…

Here is why the makers of The Sky Is Pink…

"With Drew, I learnt authentic boxing. But…

Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan will be Robert De…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification