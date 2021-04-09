Bollywood Hungama

Tom Holland to serve as executive producer and star in Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Tom Holland, who is working on the third installment of Spider-Man, has bagged the lead role in the Apple TV+ anthology series, The Crowded Room. The announcement was made on April 8 and the series is based on Billy Milligan.

Tom Holland to serve as executive producer and star in Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room 

Tom Holland is set to star in 10-part series as Billy Milligan who became the first person ever to be acquitted of major crimes after reportedly being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder which is now known as a dissociative identity disorder. According to Deadline, the anthology series "will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness. The first season is inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan."

Tom Holland will also serve as executive producer along with Akiva Goldsman's Weed Road Productions banner. Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer will also serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, the film is currently set for December 17, 2021 release.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man 3 titled No Way Home, film releases on December 17, 2021

