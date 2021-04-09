The wait is finally over as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has officially announced the long-awaited details for this year’s British Academy Film Awards which will be taking place on the 10th and 11th April at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom. Touted to be a night of celebrations, musical performances and star award presenters, this is something we have all been really excited about.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be presenting the prestigious 74th British Academy Film Awards this year. The actress will be joined by other presenters which include Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Interestingly, Priyanka and other star presenters from London will be joined by additional presenters straight from the Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

Meanwhile, it wasn't too long ago when Priyanka had announced the Oscars 2021 nomination with her husband and pop-star Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger. She further has some exciting projects lined up including Matrix 4, Text For You and Citadel.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she’s honoured to have worked with the late Shashikala

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.