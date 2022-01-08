Global blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home recently hit the Rs. 263 cr (GBO) mark in India and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is 2021’s highest grosser in India and fans are still going back to cinemas to watch the movie multiple times. The entertainer will continue to exclusively play in cinemas for at least the next 2 months since the film is made for big screens and is best enjoyed as a larger-than-life experience. Multiplex chains too have gone all out to ensure the safety of all the movie-goers and are continuing to adhere to the highest standards of cleaning and sanitization. If the uproarious audience response is anything to go, the film is all set to enjoy an extended theatrical run.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India, says, "The fact that this is the biggest post-pandemic global hit indicates that the audiences are ready to return to theatres if the film in question offers them everything they are looking for. Spider-Man: No Way Home did exactly that. Even though the franchise already had an enviable fan base, the film exceeded everybody's expectations with a staggering star cast, scaled-up, breathtaking action and multiple twists that took the fans by complete surprise and took their breath away. The film will hence continue to stay in theatres because it is still attracting diehard fans for repeated viewings."

Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd, says - “The Winter 2021 season kick-started with Spider-Man: No Way Home in India with phenomenal advance bookings, a day before the worldwide release. Shows were programmed as early as 4.15 am even on Thursday and were sold out in minutes, which showed the huge craze among Spider-Man fans wanting to watch their favourite superhero on the Big Screen. The film went out to become the biggest movie post the pandemic at PVR cinemas. We are thankful to our patrons who are responding incredibly with love and enthusiasm by watching the movie in the safe, secure and hygienic environment of our cinemas”.

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India says, "Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the biggest grosser for Cinépolis in 2021 and is continuing its successful run in 2022 as well. In fact, the demand for this movie was so strong that we had to open first-day first shows as early as 6am in some locations. This is a movie made for the big screen and we welcome patrons to come and watch or re-watch this movie at our cinemas. For their safety, Cinépolis enforces all WHO-recommended safety protocols, so that they can enjoy and relax with their loved ones.

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer - INOX Leisure Ltd, says, “Fans across India had been looking forward to watch the third part of the Spider-Man franchise on the giant screen, which promised a lot of action and surprises. We are extremely excited with the response from our guests, right from day one of the release till date. It was heartening to see full houses even for shows beginning at as early as 4 am. Fans from all over the country, from both Metro and non-Metro circuits, have poured their affection for the film, while witnessing the massive aura of a Marvel movie on the giant screen. We are glad that it has not only become the biggest grosser in the country since the pandemic, but has also emerged as one of the best performing Hollywood movies in our history. The outstanding success of Spider-man: No Way Home underlines the significance of cinema and theatrical runs in the Indian film ecosystem.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home revolves around Peter Parkar as for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

