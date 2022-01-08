Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has released her first statement in relation to her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. The latter is allegedly a prime suspect in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case and has been under investigation. His involvement with Fernandez has been widely reported in media and in recent times, many of their intimate pictures have gone viral on the internet.

In regards to the same, as one of the photos has been widely reported on Saturday, January 8, Jacqueline Fernandez has released a statement requesting media to not circulate any of these photos. "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot," she says in her statement.

"I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude on my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," she concludes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has opted to disable the comments section on Instagram. Until now, the actress has recorded her statement thrice in front of the ED. A new photo of the actress with the alleged conman went viral. The actress was seen getting a kiss from Chandrasekhar in the picture. In the picture, there's an evident hickey that has been pointed out. The actress seems to be lying on the bed next to the conman.

Recently, Sukesh's advocate Anant Malik released a press statement saying that it is wrong to term his client as conman or thug as he has not been convicted yet. In the statement, Sukesh also claimed to be in a relationship with Jacqueline and that his personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case.

The press release comes after Jacqueline Fernandez requested the central agency to cancel the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in connection with the case. However, the ED denied her request and the actress will not be allowed to travel abroad for the time being. The LOC was issued against Jacqueline on December 5.

In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s statement recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), Sukesh had said that he gave as many as 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, and other luxury goods from Chanel, Gucci to the actor. The conman also claimed that he gifted Jacqueline Fernandez Cartier bangles and rings and a bracelet by Tiffany & Co. in addition to Rolex watches. He also gave Jacqueline Fernandez jewellery worth Rs 7 crore and gifted her a horse called 'Espuelah'.

In addition, Sukesh Chandrashekhar also extended a loan of USD 150,000 to Jacqueline Fernandez's sister, who lives in the US. He also gave her a BMW X5 car and gifted Jacqueline Fernandez's parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche. He also extended a loan of USD 50,000 to her brother in Australia.

