Last Updated 08.01.2022 | 4:03 PM IST

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield snuck into a theater together to watch Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home had its world premiere with the A-list stars in attendance but the other two actors that were forced to stay home from the event, sneaked into public screening of the film. The secret stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, whose involvement in the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster was being kept a secret at the time in order to protect spoilers, sneaked into a public screening of the film on opening night and watched No Way Home together.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield snuck into a theater together to watch Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home teams Holland’s web-slinger with previous versions of the character played by Maguire and Garfield. Andrew Garfield told Entertainment Tonight, “I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey. Me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Andrew Garfield gave his first interview about reprising his Spider-Man role to Variety, saying, “I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough. I am so grateful. I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing.”

Andrew Garfield made his Spider-Man debut in Marc Webb’s 2012 comic book film The Amazing Spider-Man and reprised the role in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The latter title earned negative reviews from critics and cut Garfield’s tenure as the web-slinger short. Many comic book fans have celebrated Spider-Man: No Way Home for giving Garfield’s iteration of the superhero a much-needed shot at redemption.

Spider-Man: No Way Home released on December 13, 2021.

Also Read: Andrew Garfield gets emotional talking about his mother’s death; says ‘the grief is unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her’ 

More Pages: Spider-Man - No Way Home (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man - No Way Home (English) Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

