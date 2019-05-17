Bollywood Hungama
Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo to go on floors in January, 2020 (ALL details revealed)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff is all set and raring to go after releasing Student Of The Year 2 last Friday. The film was liked by his fans, although they missed seeing him as their quintessential action hero. Tiger now is gearing up to complete his untitled next with Hrithik Roshan which is directed by Sidharth Anand. It is reported now that soon after this project, he will jump on to Sidharth’s next, Hindi adaptation of a Sylvester Stallone’s cult classic Rambo.

The project was announced a few years ago and was postponed indefinitely. But now, the makers have given a date for this ambitious project. The movie will go on floors by January 2020 and is slated to release on October 2, 2020. Sidharth is planning to start the recce for the film soon.

He said that he would start the prep by September this year and he will be joined by Tiger Shroff in November. After Tiger finishes preparing for this challenging role, Rambo will go on floors by December or January.

Tiger Shroff will in between finish working on Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. He smashed all records with Baaghi 2 last year and therefore, his fans are looking forward for the third installment of this hit franchise. With such promising movies in his kitty we are sure that Tiger’s upcoming next would impress at the box office.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend Disha Patani once DATED Parth Samthaan, internet curious to know real reason behind their breakup

More Pages: Rambo Box Office Collection

