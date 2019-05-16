Bollywood Hungama
Varun Dhawan donates Rs 5 lakh for treatment of an injured dancer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan, who is working on Street Dancer 3D, has been busy lately with his shooting schedule. But recently, his gesture towards a dancer has really won hearts. The actor donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh recently to a dancer who injured himself during a back flip.

According to a post by an Instagram handle To The Culture, a post was shared an injured man. The post reads, “REAL HERO @varundvn Thank you for taking care of everything. This kid broke his neck few days back while he was practicing double front flip…He got injured and was in serious need of financial support.. everyone from community started showing support and then then the real hero saw the story on @kartik_veterans feed and the rest you can see in DM screenshot. would like to thank Varun Dhavan for everything he did…we need more hero’s like you.. thank you everyone who supported #respect #dilse. Every one TAG VarunDhavan below and show him Love #realherovarundhavan #varundhavan.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be starring in Street Dancer 3D which stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Remo D’souza, the film is set of November 8, 2019.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher praises Varun Dhawan, says he’s shown a great graft since his first film

