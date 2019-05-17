Janhvi Kapoor UNABLE to shoot for the challenging climax of the Gunjan Saxena biopic, here’s why

Janhvi Kapoor is a Dharma girl and she has proved her mettle with her debut film, Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. She is now gearing up to impress us with her next movie, the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Janhvi had to go through rigorous training and had to transform herself to fit into this role. The movie is tentatively titled The Kargil Girl and the shoot has been going on since quite a few months.

According to the latest news, the Gunjan Saxena biopic shoot has hit a roadblock because the team wanted to shoot a crucial climax scene at an Air Force station in Lucknow but the shoot was stopped, owing to rough weather. She is supposed to shoot the scene with Angad Bedi who is playing her brother, Anshuman.

After the shoot, the unit is headed to United Kingdom in July. There will be a recce done at various locations before that.

The Gunjan Saxena biopic is an ode to the valiant Air Force pilot who was the first woman to fly into the war combat zone. She was honoured with Shaurya Chakra for her valiant contribution during the Kargil war. Karan always thought Janhvi is perfect for the role as she has the poise and stature of Saxena.

