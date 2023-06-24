Tiger Shroff, who completed 9 years last month as an actor, has worked with several reputed actors in his illustrious career. A male co-star with whom he has worked twice is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Both appeared for the first time together in Sabbir Khan’s musical action entertainer, Munna Michael (2017). Later, they were seen in the actioner, Heropanti 2 (2022). Nawazuddin was seen as the antagonist in the Ahmed Khan-directorial. And now, it has come to light that Nawazuddin’s latest release, Tiku Weds Sheru, also has a Tiger Shroff connection.

Tiger Shroff changed to Sunny Shroff; Disha Patani reference retained in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru

In a scene in the first half, Sana (Khushi Bharadwaj), Tiku’s (Avneet Kaur) sister and Sheru’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), complains to Sheru that he doesn’t bring new clothes for her as he does for Tiku. To which, Sheru asks her who her favourite actor is. Sana mentions Sunny Shroff’s name. Sheru then answers that his designer is a woman named Swati Yogi and that he’ll get Sana’s clothes designed by her. When Sana asks Sheru if he’ll introduce him to Sunny Shroff, Sheru takes a dig at Disha Patani. He replies, “Nahin, nahin. 22nd ke baad. 22nd ke baad woh kaunsi Disha se aayega, woh Patani!”

Interestingly, if one observes closely, one can see that both Khushi Bharadwaj and Nawazuddin Siddiqui mention Tiger Shroff’s name instead of Sunny Shroff. However, it seems that as an afterthought, Tiger was replaced by Sunny. Moreover, the Disha Patani reference makes it clear that the makers were hinting at Tiger Shroff.

Tiku Weds Sheru was released yesterday on Amazon Prime Video, on June 23. It tells the story of Sheru, a junior artist and a pimp, who marries a naïve girl from Bhopal, Tiku. He lies to Tiku that he’s a reputed film financier. Meanwhile, Tiku hides from Sheru that she has married only to be in Mumbai so that she can act in movies and also to be close to her boyfriend, Binni (Rahoul). It is directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff responds to fan demands about sharing an update on Ganapath and here’s what he said!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.