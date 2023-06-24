The Mass Maharaja of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, has been crowned the busiest actor of post-pandemic in the industry with multiple films under his kitty. One of the most successful stars in the post pandemic world due to the success of Drishyam 2, Ajay is now switching to the franchise mode of operations. According to sources close to the development, Devgn's next after Singham Again will be the sequel to Raid.

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn gets Rajkumar Gupta to develop Raid 2

"Ajay Devgn and his friend, Kumar Mangat believe that much like Drishyam, even Raid has attained a cult status among the audience due to digital and satellite reruns. The duo has got director Rajkumar Gupta to develop Raid 2, and the filmmaker is researching and stitching together multiple real-life incidents in the script. Things are proceeding in the right direction as Devgn is happy with how the script is shaping up. Rajkumar Gupta has managed to find something that's bigger and more exciting than part one," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Raid 2 is expected to go on floors by summer of 2024 and will be a part of Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat's deal with Jio. For those unaware, Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat have signed a 3-film digital deal with Jio Cinemas with Black Magic, Raid 2, and Drishyam 3. The third Drishyam film is expected to go on floors by next year end.

Meanwhile, Singham 3 shooting begins in August with a start-to-finish schedule spanning over 6 months. The movie stars Ajay Devgn along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

