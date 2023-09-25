There is excitement among fans for the release of 'Tiger Ka Message' video on September 27.

The year has been very fruitful for Bollywood as some keenly awaited big films like Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan struck gold at the box office. Now, it seems that the next film that has its chance to enter the coveted list is the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. It is the third movie from the Tiger franchise and, more importantly, is a part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which also contains War and Pathaan.

‘Tiger Ka Message’ video from Tiger 3 to be 1 minute 46 seconds long, more deets inside

The news about the makers of Tiger 3 releasing a video called ‘Tiger Ka Message’ was out today and it instantly got the fans of Salman and the franchise excited. It will be a video that will be a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will be out on September 27.

More information about ‘Tiger Ka Message’ are out now. It is learnt that the video will be 1 minute 46 seconds long and it has been certified with U/A. More importantly, it will feature Salman Khan as Tiger for the third time.

Sharing more info about the video, a source had said earlier in the day, “This video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will have Salman Khan as the agent Tiger deliver an important message. Salman is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe who played a very crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all eyes on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 will release during Diwali on November 10.

Also Read: SCOOP: After Tara Singh, Salman Khan gears up to enter Pakistan in Tiger 3 this Diwali

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.