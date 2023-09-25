On Saturday, one of Hindi Cinema’s most loved producers, Jackky Bhagnani announced that he will be launching the teaser of his next production, Ganapath on September 27. The teaser announcement was made via a video featuring Tiger Shroff. Little did they know that the idea of launching a teaser on September 27 would mean a clash with box office superstar Salman Khan, who is also coming up with Tiger Ka Message aka. Tiger 3 teaser on September 27.

Tiger Shroff demonstrates his Love for Real Tiger Salman Khan; contemplating to delay Ganapath teaser for Tiger 3

On getting an update on Tiger 3’s teaser, we have learnt that Jackky Bhagnani and Tiger Shroff along with Vikas Bahl are contemplating changing the date of their launch. According to a trade source, various dates are being considered for the new launch date of Ganapath Teaser. “Tiger Shroff is aware that Salman Khan has earned the tag of Tiger from the audience. Both Jacky and Tiger are big fans of Salman and don’t wish to clash with the assets of their film in any way. Out of respect and love for Salman Khan, both Jackky and Tiger are contemplating changing the date of their launch,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

A decision will be arrived at by the end of the day. “It could be launched either on the 26th or on the 29th. The Ganapath team doesn’t want to clash with Tiger. They want to come solo and leave a mark. A new date announcement will be made shortly once they decide on the delay,” the source further told us.

Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and is set to release this Dussehra.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to star in comedy action musical Master Blaster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.