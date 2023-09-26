comscore
Katrina Kaif becomes first Indian brand ambassador for Japanese fashion giant UNIQLO

Katrina Kaif perfectly embodies the company's unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, which have been consistent values celebrated by the brand.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Katrina Kaif is now the first Indian brand ambassador for the Japanese global fashion giant, UNIQLO. This announcement marks a significant moment in the history of Indian representation on the global stage. Katrina Kaif perfectly embodies the company's unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, which have been consistent values celebrated by the brand.

The actress, when asked about this association stated, “I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's global icon status highlights UNIQLO's strategic decision, leveraging India's expanding fashion market and the youth demographic who admire her style and charitable endeavours. Alongside her role as UNIQLO's ambassador, Katrina also serves as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to give ‘Tiger Ka Message’ on September 27 ahead of trailer launch

