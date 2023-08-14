comscore
SCOOP: After Tara Singh, Salman Khan gears up to enter Pakistan in Tiger 3 this Diwali

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: After Tara Singh, Salman Khan gears up to enter Pakistan in Tiger 3 this Diwali

SCOOP: After Tara Singh, Salman Khan gears up to enter Pakistan in Tiger 3 this Diwali
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As Tara Singh in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol entered Pakistan to bring back his son to India from the brutal army officials of Pakistan. The core premise has struck a chord with millions of Indians as Gadar 2 has turned out to be a runaway blockbuster at the India Box Office. The 3-day collection of this Anil Sharma directorial stands at Rs. 134 crores and the movie is all set to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in just 5 days. While Tara Singh's entry to Pakistan is celebrated by the audience, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the next fictional character from Indian Cinema to enter Pakistan is Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore.

SCOOP: After Tara Singh, Salman Khan gears up to enter Pakistan in Tiger 3 this Diwali

The Iron Man of YRF Spy Universe, Tiger, is all geared up to enter Pakistan in the next installment of Tiger Franchise. "The story of Tiger 3 is devised in a way that leads to an epic face-off between India and Pakistan. While Salman Khan plays Tiger in Tiger 3, he will be facing off Emraan Hashmi's ISI turn of Aatish in Tiger 3. It's going to be fireworks on the screen as two spy agents from India and Pakistan are ready for an epic blast this Diwali," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

A short teaser of Tiger 3 is expected to be out with Jawan. "YRF is confident that the epic RAW vs ISI battle in Tiger 3 will set the box office on fire. Much like Tara Singh, even Tiger is among the most iconic characters of Indian Cinema, and the common thing that links them is Pakistan," the trade source further shared.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is confirmed to release on the Diwali 2023 weekend. A YRF Spy Universe Film, it stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo.

Rate this article
Make favorite

