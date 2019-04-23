Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.04.2019 | 10:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Thala Ajith in trouble! The South superstar gets reprimanded for breaking the queue

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With election season kicking off in different parts of India, the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections were held recently. Amidst the many citizens who have been standing in the voting line, Thala Ajith too came in to submit his vote along with his actress-wife Shalini. But what the actor didn’t expect was the way he would be reprimanded for breaking the line.

Thala Ajith in trouble! The South superstar gets reprimanded for breaking the queue

In a video that has taken social media by a storm, Thala Ajith is seen breaking the queue during the voting session. This didn’t go down well with a few others who were waiting in line for the same. One of the ladies present there, reprimanded the South superstar and was seen shouting at him in the said video. On the other hand, trollers on these platforms are also calling out the actor for doing the same. Here’s a glimpse of the video:

Thala Ajith will next be seen in Nerkonda Paarvai which is a remake of the Hindi blockbuster Pink and it will be produced by late Sridevi‘s husband Boney Kapoor. The film is a court room drama in which Ajith will be seen in the role of a lawyer that was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. The film stars Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan in prominent roles and will revolve around breaking women stereotypes and crimes against females. He was last seen in the hit film Viswasam which also starred female superstar Nayanthara in the lead role.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor wants South superstar Ajith to do these films with him after Nerkonda Paarvai aka Pink Remake

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol joins BJP during Elections 2019

"I think young people notoriously do not…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

Alia Bhatt BREAKS HER SILENCE on Kangana…

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan reacts to…

Will the collaboration between S Shankar and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification