“I think young people notoriously do not vote” – Saif Ali Khan on Elections 2019

Saif Ali Khan, who has been busy with several projects, has asked people to exercise their right to vote. The actor was invited for the special panel at Benetton India’s campaign #UnitedByVote along with Bhumi Pednekar and Siddhant Chaturvedi where she spoke at length about why it is important to vote.

Speaking about why every vote counts, Saif Ali Khan said, “Not voting shouldn’t be an option. You can really affect change. I think one of the things that any government or any leader should fear and be really aware of is the power of unity in this country.”

“We get together, have this union and decide and discuss to vote, suddenly we will become important to these guys and they’ll fear you. So use that and look after your country,” Saif added.

“Voting is the most important thing you can do in a country. I think young people notoriously do not vote. That’s the reason we are here today… to speak about the importance of that vote,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan even said that one should research properly during the election season before casting their votes. “Even political parties have realised they need to put out their manifestos. So you have to read and find out things. Don’t believe everything you read, there’s so much rubbish out there,” he said.

“You have to realise when someone is pro-government or unnecessarily against the government. There are certain publications and websites which speak the truth, so read from all angles,” Saif added.

Saif Ali Khan, on the work front, will be next seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero, Hunter among other projects. The actor is also shooting for the second of Netflix Original, Sacred Games.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan REACTS to the dialogue about him and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De