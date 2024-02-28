Ileana D’Cruz, who has always voiced her opinion about the fixation on a certain kind of skin-tone that exist in society, is all now all set to portray the same on screen. The actress will be seen as the central character in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, which is set against the backdrop of Punjab, and co-stars Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundrra in key roles. Sony Pictures, in association with the actress and others, unveiled its trailer digitally on social media and it gives us a glimpse of the prejudice against darker skin tones and the dowry system that continue to prevail in the country.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: This Ileana D’Cruz, Randeep Hooda starrer is a quirky take on color discrimination and dowry system

The trailer kicks off with how photos Ileana D’Cruz are photoshopped to a lighter shade and later, she is seen getting rejected by potential grooms and their families because of her color. While their family constantly find ways to get her married, in one of the scenes the parents even agree to offer extra dowry for her marriage. However, a mishap occurs when the ‘dowry’ items are stolen from the girl’s home and the investigating officer-in-charge Randeep Hooda arrives with his team to find the robber. While he takes an instant liking to the bride-to-be, what follows is a roller-coaster ride as the couple trace their journey and their love story.

The trailer was shared on social media along with a ‘Disclaimer’ that read, “The Constitution of India forbids discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, gender, or place of birth. This is a fictional film and does not reinforce negative social stereotyping on the basis of skin colour.” Dowry is a social evil and the filmmaker, or any person associated with the film does not endorse the custom of dowry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin)



Marking the return of Ileana on the silver screen after motherhood, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures in association with Zee Music. The film is slated to release on International Women’s Day, on March 8.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’cruz starrer Tera Kya Hoga Lovely to be premiered at IFFI

More Pages: Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.