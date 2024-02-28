A court in Uttar Pradesh has declared Jaya Prada "absconding" in two cases related to alleged violation of the election code of conduct.

A court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has declared former MP and film actor Jaya Prada "absconding" in two cases related to alleged violations of the election code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as per a report by ANI.

Jaya, who contested the elections as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), failed to appear for multiple court hearings despite receiving repeated notices and non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against her.

According to reports, the MP/MLA court issued an order under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Tuesday, February 27th, after Jaya's continued absence. This order empowers the police to take action against individuals who deliberately avoid court appearances.

Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari confirmed that the cases against Jaya were filed at the Special MP/MLA Court in Rampur based on alleged breaches of the code of conduct at polling stations in Kemri and Swar during the 2019 elections.

Following Jaya's repeated non-appearances, the court issued NBWs, but reports indicate that attempts to reach her were unsuccessful, with her mobile phone reportedly switched off.

The court subsequently directed the Superintendent of Police to form a special team to locate and apprehend Jaya. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 6, 2024.

The actress-turned-politician is yet to comment on the matter.

