Mismatched Season 3: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli wrap in Hyderabad

Mismatched Season 3: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli wrap in Hyderabad

The first season of the Netflix original web show was released in 2020. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Get ready to see Dimple and Rishi return to your screens! Actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli have wrapped the Hyderabad schedule for Mismatched Season 3. The exciting news was announced by the actors themselves on Wednesday, February 28, through a joint Instagram post. The heartwarming pictures showcase Saraf and Koli sharing a laugh, leaving fans to wonder, "Next stop?" in the caption.

The chemistry between Koli and Saraf is undeniable, and it's no surprise that the show has garnered a loyal following since its debut in 2020. The success of the first season led to a well-received second season, and now, audiences eagerly await the next chapter in Dimple and Rishi's story.

For those who haven't had the pleasure of watching Mismatched, the show follows the story of Dimple Ahuja (played by Koli) and Rishi Shekhawat (played by Saraf) as they navigate the complexities of an arranged marriage while participating in a summer program.

Since then, both Prajakta and Rohit have been busy making their mark in the film industry. Prajakta recently made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer

JugJugg Jeeyo in 2022. She was later seen in Vidya Balan’s Neeyat, which was released in July 2023. 

Meanwhile, Rohit's latest project was Vikram Vedha, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.  With filming for season 3 now complete, fans are eagerly waiting for news about the release date. While Prajakta is yet to reveal details about her next project, Rohit is gearing up for the release of Ishq Vishk Rebound. Besides Rohit, it will also star Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. 

Also Read: Netflix announces new seasons of She, Mismatched, Kota Factory, Delhi Crime, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Class

