The makers of the recently released Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav issued an unconditional apology on Monday for hurting religious feelings. The nine-episode web series landed in a controversy after a section of people expressed that a part of the series disrespected a particular religion and used casteist scenes and dialogues. An FIR was also registered against the makers of the series and head of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in India.

Reportedly, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also received several complaints demanding a ban on the series. On Monday evening director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his social media handle to issue an apology from the team. "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people,” the statement read.

“The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” it further read.

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021



Tandav was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, among others.

