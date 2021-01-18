Saif Ali Khan starrer web series, Tandav, has stirred up a lot of controversies and has been receiving backlash for its alleged anti-Hindu elements. Several BJP leaders have called to ban the show and Maharashtra’s BJP MLA Ram Kadam has filed a police complaint against the makers of the show in Ghatkopar Police Station calling it anti-Dalit and said that the show hurts Hindu’s religious sentiments. While Saif Ali Khan and his family are currently busy moving apartments, additional security and policemen have been placed around his apartment building, Fortune Heights.

A set of policemen were seen guarding his old building and new to ensure all the safety required to the star and his family. Saif Ali Khan’s new house is pretty close to his old one and the family will continue to shift amid the threats. The BJP leaders have called for a ban on the show till the required scenes are not removed. It is still unclear as to how the makers will take this complaint ahead.

Tandav is created by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

