Tamannaah Bhatia, the star actress, has been selected as the brand ambassador for VLCC's facial kits, reaffirming the brand's dominant position in India's beauty and wellness industry. With an impressive track record spanning over three decades, VLCC has effectively understood and addressed the diverse requirements of Indian skin and beauty.

The campaign draws inspiration from feedback received from numerous consumers who expressed the need for additional care for their skin, even after using regular products like facewash and moisturizers. Tamannaah Bhatia, renowned for her remarkable performances in projects such as Lust Stories 2 on Netflix and Jee Karda on Amazon Prime Video, will now feature in VLCC's impactful television-first campaign. She shares her personal experience and underscores the correlation between self-care, happiness, and a radiant glow. Tamannaah specifically highlights her use of the VLCC Gold Facial Kit, renowned for its ability to provide a long-lasting golden glow.

Tamannaah Bhatia is thrilled about collaborating with VLCC and eagerly anticipates spreading the message of self-care, happiness, and genuine beauty to individuals across the nation. Together, VLCC and Tamannaah strive to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty and achieve holistic well-being.

In addition to her collaboration with VLCC, Tamannaah has an impressive lineup of projects. Apart from starring alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Jailer and Chiranjeevi in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, she also has Bandra in Malayalam, Aranamanai 4 in Tamil, and Vedaa in Hindi with John Abraham in the pipeline.

