comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.07.2023 | 6:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tamannaah Bhatia joins VLCC as Brand Ambassador; advocates complete skincare with facial kits

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tamannaah Bhatia joins VLCC as Brand Ambassador; advocates complete skincare with facial kits

en Bollywood News Tamannaah Bhatia joins VLCC as Brand Ambassador; advocates complete skincare with facial kits

VLCC chooses Tamannaah Bhatia as face of their iconic facial kits, promoting authentic beauty and wellness.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tamannaah Bhatia, the star actress, has been selected as the brand ambassador for VLCC's facial kits, reaffirming the brand's dominant position in India's beauty and wellness industry. With an impressive track record spanning over three decades, VLCC has effectively understood and addressed the diverse requirements of Indian skin and beauty.

Tamannaah Bhatia joins VLCC as Brand Ambassador; advocates complete skincare with facial kits

Tamannaah Bhatia joins VLCC as Brand Ambassador; advocates complete skincare with facial kits

The campaign draws inspiration from feedback received from numerous consumers who expressed the need for additional care for their skin, even after using regular products like facewash and moisturizers. Tamannaah Bhatia, renowned for her remarkable performances in projects such as Lust Stories 2 on Netflix and Jee Karda on Amazon Prime Video, will now feature in VLCC's impactful television-first campaign. She shares her personal experience and underscores the correlation between self-care, happiness, and a radiant glow. Tamannaah specifically highlights her use of the VLCC Gold Facial Kit, renowned for its ability to provide a long-lasting golden glow.

Tamannaah Bhatia is thrilled about collaborating with VLCC and eagerly anticipates spreading the message of self-care, happiness, and genuine beauty to individuals across the nation. Together, VLCC and Tamannaah strive to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty and achieve holistic well-being.

In addition to her collaboration with VLCC, Tamannaah has an impressive lineup of projects. Apart from starring alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Jailer and Chiranjeevi in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, she also has Bandra in Malayalam, Aranamanai 4 in Tamil, and Vedaa in Hindi with John Abraham in the pipeline.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia joins John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shilpa Shetty onboard as the brand…

30 Years of Maya Memsaab EXCLUSIVE: Deepa…

Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to…

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan confesses taking…

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to work…

Fresh from the success of Jubilee, Wamiqa…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification