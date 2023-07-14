The actress will headline the first female-led spy movie for Yash Raj Films and the film will be in production from 2024 onwards. Not

Alia Bhatt is set to become the first super-agent of YRF’s spy universe. The actress will headline the first female-led spy movie for Yash Raj Films and the film will be in production from 2024 onwards. Not much is known about who the director will be.

Alia Bhatt turns super-agent to headline YRF’s first female-led spy movie

A trade source told Variety, “Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super-agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people on the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further.”

“Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF spy universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation. She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline-pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to,” the source added.

“Alia is as big as the biggest heroes of our time and she headlining a YRF spy universe film pretty much cements this perception. Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia as an actress who can helm and start a franchise within the spy universe on her own and he will pull all stops to mount this project at a scale that will be jaw-dropping,” the source revealed.

The spy universe kicked off with Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. It was directed by Kabir Khan. This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and directed by Siddharth Anand. The latest instalment was Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which was also directed by Anand.

The next in the spy universe is Tiger 3, due in November which reunites Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline Tiger vs Pathaan which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

